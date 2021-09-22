Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $56,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Olin stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

