Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

