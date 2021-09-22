Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Momo by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

