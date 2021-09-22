Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.