Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Beacon Securities

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Critical Elements Lithium’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.88 million and a PE ratio of -131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$1.79.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
