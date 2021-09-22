CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $4,374,733.95 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total transaction of $4,374,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

