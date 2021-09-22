Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) vs. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Head to Head Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Vertiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 467.65 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.07 Vertiv $4.37 billion 1.91 -$327.30 million $0.78 30.37

Crown ElectroKinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertiv. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown ElectroKinetics and Vertiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vertiv 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 229.58%. Vertiv has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Vertiv.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 2.08% 71.45% 8.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertiv beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co. engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. It carries out its operations in the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment offers critical infrastructure and solutions, integrated rack solutions, and services and spares. The Asia Pacific segment includes products and services sold for applications within the data center, communication networks and commercial or industrial markets throughout China, India, and the rest of Asia. The EMEA segment sells products and services for applications within the data center, communication networks and commercial/industrial markets. The company was founded on February 7, 2020 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

