Curtis Banks Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CBP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,021. The company has a market cap of £167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.82. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).
About Curtis Banks Group
