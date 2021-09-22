Curtis Banks Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CBP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,021. The company has a market cap of £167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.82. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

