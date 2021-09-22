CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $155.69 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $12.58 or 0.00028782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $155.69 million and $122,698.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00169829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.56 or 0.06963695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 1.00038441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.87 or 0.00787028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

