CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 49,640 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $62.94.

The firm has a market cap of $698.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.