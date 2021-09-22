CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,151 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.