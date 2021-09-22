CWM Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,820 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

