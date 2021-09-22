CWM Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 88.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 57.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

