CWM Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

