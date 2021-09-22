CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of CyberArk Software worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.86 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

