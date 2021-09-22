D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.36

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1177066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.
In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
About D8 (NYSE:DEH)
D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
