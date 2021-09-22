D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.36

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1177066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in D8 by 276.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 961,305 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter valued at $9,471,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter valued at $4,487,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 368,409 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D8 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D8 (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

