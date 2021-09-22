Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 1,990,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

