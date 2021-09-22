Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Datum has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $16,639.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046167 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

