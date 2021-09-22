Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £279,970.02 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62).

Tony Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total value of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).

Shares of LON DPH traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,320 ($69.51). 108,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,127.72 ($40.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 103.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,038.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,334.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPH. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.