Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €160.77 ($189.14).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €119.85 ($141.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.97. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

