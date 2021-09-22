Dent Market Capitalization Tops $400.40 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $400.40 million and approximately $42.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00130236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

