Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

