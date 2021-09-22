Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 285,204 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $198,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

