Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,640,410 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $248,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

