Deutsche Bank AG Buys 213,669 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,669 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $269,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

