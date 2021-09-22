Deutsche Bank AG Buys 262,219 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,973,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $210,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 118,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,202,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

