Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.07% of VICI Properties worth $178,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.