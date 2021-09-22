Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,070 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of JD.com worth $192,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 65.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 73.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

