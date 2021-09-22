Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

