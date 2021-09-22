Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.36. 233,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,962,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

