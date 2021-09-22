Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.98 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $49,494.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 447.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,630,638 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

