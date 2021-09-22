DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,740. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

