Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $77.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.87 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.77 million, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

