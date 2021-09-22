Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $301.40

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 303.26 ($3.96). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 289.80 ($3.79), with a volume of 3,182,800 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DLG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Insiders purchased a total of 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034 over the last quarter.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

