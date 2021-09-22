disBalancer Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $97,312.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00170450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.76 or 0.06982570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.25 or 1.00524280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.31 or 0.00787225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,690,989 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

