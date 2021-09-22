DoYourTip Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $550,407.17 and $17,942.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.00692411 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.83 or 0.01174227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.