Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $10,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

