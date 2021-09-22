Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DRV opened at GBX 48.14 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.12 million and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.47. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

