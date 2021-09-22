DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DSP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,354. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

