DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

DTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

