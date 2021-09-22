Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DPMLF stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Dundee Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

