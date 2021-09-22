DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

