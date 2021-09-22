Dusk Network Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $51.84 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

