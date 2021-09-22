Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.15 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

