e-Money Trading Up 1.4% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and $837,633.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00170131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.64 or 0.06963407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.48 or 1.00001654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.00787698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.