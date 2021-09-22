Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,023 shares of company stock worth $37,906,905. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.40 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

