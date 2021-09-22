Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,508 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $9,622,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

