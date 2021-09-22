Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $41,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

