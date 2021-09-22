Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.