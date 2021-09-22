Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $32.70 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 527,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,697,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $10,100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 993,915 shares of company stock valued at $79,914,800 and sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.86. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

